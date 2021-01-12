Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $58.91 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hub Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

