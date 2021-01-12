HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $21.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,345. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HP by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after buying an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 8,450.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 1,870,416 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

