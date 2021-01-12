Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after buying an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,673,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

