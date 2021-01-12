Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 72,333 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 11.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 3.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,585 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,900,000 after buying an additional 1,371,032 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,697,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the period.

Shares of IWX opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

