Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

