Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

