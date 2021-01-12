Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

