Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.90. 78,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

