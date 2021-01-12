Honest 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,139.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $679,446.42 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00110501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061206 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

