Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HMC stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

