Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.23. 3,764,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

