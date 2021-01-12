Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.37. 832,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,035. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $257.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

