Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.20. 19,300,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

