Holyheld (HOLY) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Holyheld token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holyheld has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Holyheld has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $12,466.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holyheld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Holyheld Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,028,047 tokens. The official website for Holyheld is holyheld.com

Buying and Selling Holyheld

Holyheld can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holyheld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holyheld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holyheld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holyheld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holyheld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.