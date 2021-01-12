Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.36

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.36 and traded as high as $15.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 246,515 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $922.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

