Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $513.35. 1,586,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,203. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.32.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.