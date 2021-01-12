Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 4,325,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

