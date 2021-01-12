Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.58. 854,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,200. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

