Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 141.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.05. 3,670,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.