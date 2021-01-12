Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

