Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 9,273,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,617. The stock has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

