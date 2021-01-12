Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.23. 3,749,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

