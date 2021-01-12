Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,301. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

