Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $443.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

