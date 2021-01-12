Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 12,454,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.