Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,662,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 7,392,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

