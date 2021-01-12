Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 656.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 78,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Paychex by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.00. 928,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

