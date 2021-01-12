Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,567. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

