Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $766.68. The stock had a trading volume of 606,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $709.47 and its 200 day moving average is $620.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $770.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.