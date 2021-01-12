Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

