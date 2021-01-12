Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $358,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

