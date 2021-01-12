Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,491 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,081,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,719. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

