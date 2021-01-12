Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 754 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.