Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Lowered by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,163 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 5.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hexcel worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

