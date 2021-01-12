Hexavest Inc. Sells 84,311 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,311 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

