Hexavest Inc. Sells 51,496 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,496 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

