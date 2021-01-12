Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

