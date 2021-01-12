Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $51.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.05 million. Heska reported sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $184.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $225.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Heska news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,805 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Heska by 5.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

