HempCoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $889,057.20 and $3,156.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,939.83 or 1.00287599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,137,062 coins and its circulating supply is 260,001,912 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

