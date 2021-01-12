HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLFFF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

