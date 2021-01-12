HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

HDELY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

