HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.96 ($76.43).

Shares of HEI opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €66.68 ($78.45).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

