Hedget (HGET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $397,994.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $397,994.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061577 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

