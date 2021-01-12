Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

