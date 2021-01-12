HeartBout One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $71,670.99 and approximately $26.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00338632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.39 or 0.04103764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

