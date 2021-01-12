HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 7,403 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

