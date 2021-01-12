Head-To-Head Survey: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) versus Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $10.45 billion 0.18 $144.14 million $2.65 16.42 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive -0.94% 14.21% 2.99% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 99 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 15 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 9 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

