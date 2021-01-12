Head to Head Survey: New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get New Earth Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.02 $23.50 million $0.61 41.98

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 0 10 0 3.00

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for New Earth Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Earth Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.