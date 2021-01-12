Head to Head Review: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Agree Realty alerts:

This table compares Agree Realty and CIM Commercial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $187.48 million 18.49 $80.08 million $3.08 20.33 CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.33 $345.67 million ($0.50) -25.02

CIM Commercial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agree Realty. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 0 8 1 3.11 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $74.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 39.39% 4.76% 3.07% CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.