Head to Head Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.02 $3.85 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.17 $11.14 million $3.93 10.22

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.53% 7.65% 0.78% Salisbury Bancorp 20.21% 9.25% 0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.